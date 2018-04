April 24 (Reuters) - Oberoi Realty Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE

* APPROVES ISSUE OF NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES UP TO AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 15 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO APPROVED ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 20 BILLION RUPEES BY WAY OF ONE OR MORE QIP