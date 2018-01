Jan 9 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd:

* OLA, ICICI BANK SIGN MOU TO BRING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS TO THEIR CUSTOMERS AND DRIVER-PARTNERS Source text - Ola, India’s largest and most popular mobile app for transportation, and ICICI Bank, the country’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring forth a range of integrated offers to their customers and driver-partners. Further company coverage: