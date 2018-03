March 5 (Reuters) - Orchid Pharma Ltd:

* NET LOSS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 WAS 1.14 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 1.67 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* INCOME FROM OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 WAS 1.40 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.84 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO