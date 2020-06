June 10 (Reuters) - Orient Green Power Company Ltd :

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 226.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 157.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 538.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 490.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* WE DO NOT FORESEE ANY MAJOR CHALLENGES POSED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: