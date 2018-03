March 9 (Reuters) - Panacea Biotec Ltd:

* GETS EIR FROM U.S. FDA

* GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT INDICATING FORMAL CLOSURE OF INSPECTION AT PHARMACEUTICAL FORMULATION FACILITY AT MALPUR

* CO NOW ALLOWED TO CONTINUE SUPPLY OF ALL APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS BY U.S. FDA INTO INTER-STATE COMMERCE ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2FDumVW Further company coverage: