BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
October 18, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* India’s Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)

* The QIP is expected to close on Oct. 25, the company said in a statement

* India’s Piramal group chairman Ajay Piramal says will do a 20 billion rupees rights issue in the next few months

* India’s Piramal group chairman says aim to utilise funds raised through QIP for growth of existing business verticals Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
