March 8 (Reuters) - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd:

* SAYS CO ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN SPV, HOLDING LAND PARCELS IN BANGALORE

* DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF 3.36 BILLION RUPEES ‍​

* TO BUY 80 PERCENT STAKE IN STERLING URBAN INFRAPROJECTS ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2oWosEQ Further company coverage: