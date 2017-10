Oct 31 (Reuters) - PTL Enterprises Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 128.8 million rupees versus 76.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter total revenue from operations 152.9 million rupees versus 133.7 million rupees year ago

* Authorised committee for director for investments/loans for borrowing up to 5 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ifO5Ny Further company coverage: