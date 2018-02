BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank Dec-Qtr Profit Up About 11 Pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 2.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 2.07 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 5.37 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 121.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 119.84 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 12.11 PERCENT VERSUS 13.31 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 7.55 PERCENT VERSUS 8.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 44.67 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.62 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NON PERFORMING ASSETS 29.96 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 29.90 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR