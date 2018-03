March 1 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank:

* RAISES 1-YEAR MCLR TO 8.30 PERCENT FROM 8.15 PERCENT W.E.F MARCH 1 ‍​

* RAISES OVERNIGHT MCLR TO 7.80 PERCENT FROM 7.65 PERCENT ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2HTt0Vn Further company coverage: