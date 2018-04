BRIEF-India's Rail Ministry Says Agreements Signed With Alstom, General Electric For Manufacturing Electric, Diesel Locomotives

April 4 (Reuters) - India’s Railway Ministry:

* AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES

* TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE

* MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PERCENT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES

* UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S

* LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS

* COS TO UNDERTAKE MAINTENANCE OF FIRST 500 LOCOMOTIVES BY SETTING UP FACILITIES AT SAHARANPUR, NAGPUR, ROZA, GHANDHIDHAM Source text: bit.ly/2q6tkbW Further company coverage: