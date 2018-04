April 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* NCLAT VACATES STAY GRANTED IN RELATION TO SALE OF TOWERS AND FIBER ASSETS

* SAYS ‍​CO ALLOWED TO PROCEED WITH FULL ASSET MONETISATION PROGRAMME OF ABOUT 250 BILLION RUPEES

* DISTRIBUTION OF PROCEEDS OF ONLY THE TOWER AND FIBER WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE FINAL DECISION OF NCLAT ON APRIL 18

* NCLAT ALLOWED EXECUTION OF SALE DEEDS AND DEPOSIT OF PROCEEDS WITH SBI IN AN ESCROW ACCOUNT