BRIEF-India's Reliance Communications Dec-Qtr Consol Loss Narrows

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 1.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 5.31 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 11.44 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.75 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS - ASSET MONETIZATION OF SPECTRUM, TOWER, FIBER AND TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE ON TRACK, TO CLOSE BY MARCH 2018

* "RCOM EXPECTS TO DELIVER EVEN BETTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN THE COMING QUARTERS"