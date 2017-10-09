BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO

Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* India’s Reliance General Insurance files for initial public offering

* India’s Reliance General Insurance says IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to 16.8 million shares and offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 50.3 million

* Reliance General Insurance says proceeds from fresh issue will be used for augmenting solvency margin, to meet future capital needs

* Reliance General Insurance says Motilal Oswal, Credit Suisse, Edelweiss and UBS are global co-ordinators and book running lead managers for IPO

* Reliance General Insurance says Haitong, IDBI Capital are book running lead managers for IPO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mumbai Desk)