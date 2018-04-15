FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2018

BRIEF-India's Reliance Industries: Resolution Plan For Alok Industries Did Not Get Creditors' Panel Nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S RELIANCE INDUSTRIES SAYS RESOLUTION PLAN FOR ALOK INDUSTRIES DID NOT GET CREDITORS’ PANEL APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: [As intimated earlier, Reliance Industries Limited in conjunction with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited submitted a resolution plan for Alok Industries Limited. We have been informed that our plan did not meet with the approval of the Committee of Creditors of Alok Industries as required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.]

