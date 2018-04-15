BRIEF-India's Reliance Industries: Resolution Plan For Alok Industries Did Not Get Creditors' Panel Nod

April 15 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S RELIANCE INDUSTRIES SAYS RESOLUTION PLAN FOR ALOK INDUSTRIES DID NOT GET CREDITORS’ PANEL APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: [As intimated earlier, Reliance Industries Limited in conjunction with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited submitted a resolution plan for Alok Industries Limited. We have been informed that our plan did not meet with the approval of the Committee of Creditors of Alok Industries as required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.]