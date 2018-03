March 28 (Reuters) - Rico Auto Industries Ltd:

* COMMENCED PROCESS OF OBTAINING REQUISITE APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES FOR PARTIAL CLOSURE OF DHARUHERA (HARYANA) UNIT

* PRODUCTION LINES THAT ARE INTENDED TO BE CLOSED ARE NON-OPERATIONAL AS OF MARCH 28

* PRODUCTION LINES THAT ARE INTENDED TO BE CLOSED WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON OVERALL PERFORMANCE, PROFITABILITY