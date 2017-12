Dec 19 (Reuters) - India’s Ruchi Soya:

* SAYS CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED FOR CO AFTER NCLT ORDER

* SAYS SHAILENDRA AJMERA OF ERNST & YOUNG APPOINTED AS INTERIM RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL

* SAYS CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS STARTED AFTER PETITIONS BY STANDARD CHARTERED AND DBS BANK AGAINST CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7067)