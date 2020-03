March 26 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India Ltd:

* INTIMATION OF TEMPORARY DISRUPTION IN OPERATIONS OF COMPANY DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN ALL PLANTS/UNITS HAVE BEEN RATIONALIZED AS WARRANTED

* CAPACITY UTILISATION IS LIKELY TO GO DOWN DURING PERIOD OF LOCKDOWN

* OVERALL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO'S OPERATIONS DURING LOCKDOWN, EXPECTED FINANCIAL IMPACT NOT IMMEDIATELY ASCERTAINABLE