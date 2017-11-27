BRIEF-‍India's Satin Creditcare Network To Raise 2.05 Bln Rupees

Nov 27 (Reuters) - ‍Satin Creditcare Network Ltd:

* ‍SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LTD TO RAISE 2.05 BILLION RUPEES FROM FOREIGN INVESTORS, PROMOTERS & INDUSIND BANK​ Source text - Satin Creditcare Network Limited (“SCNL”), the second largest microfinance company in India, recently announced at its board meeting held on November 24, 2017 that it is in the process of raising Rs. 205 crore from overseas investors, Promoters and IndusInd Bank via a preferential allotment. Approved by the Board, this preferential allotment is a combination of equity and debt instruments to augment the capital base and support business growth. Further company coverage: