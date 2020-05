May 5 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PAT 5.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.58 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER NET PREMIUM INCOME 118.63 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 113.33 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* 17% INCREASE IN FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS TO 20.1 BILLION RUPEES

* FY NEW BUSINESS PREMIUM 165.9 BILLION RUPEES, UP 20%

* AUM AT FY-END 1.6 TRLN RUPEES, UP 14%