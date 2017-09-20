BRIEF-India's SBI Life Insurance Company says to raise 22.26 bln rupees

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd -

* India’s SBI Life Insurance Co says to raise 22.26 billion rupees from 69 IPO anchor investors at 700 per share Source text:

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (“Company” or “Issuer”) has finalized the allocation of 3.18 crore Equity Shares at Rs. 700 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 2,226 crore to 69 anchor investors - Blackrock, Canada Pension, Govt of Singapore, Aranda, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, FIL, HSBC, Wells Fargo, Kuwait Investment Authority, Rochdale, Mirae, Baron, GMO, HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, Kotak MF, Reliance MF, Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, UTI MF, Sundaram, L&T MF, Affin Hwang Select Asia, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Max Life, Shriram Life, Exide Life, Reliance Nippon Life, Star Union Dai-Ichi, IIFL, Pictet, Unisuper, CI Asian Tiger, etc. Further company coverage: