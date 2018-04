April 26 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd :

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 3.81 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 3.36 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER NET PREMIUM INCOME 92.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 73.46 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 1.16 TRLN RUPEES