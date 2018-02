BRIEF-India's SBI sees stressed assets portfolio falling

Feb 9 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar On A Conference Call After Q3 Results:

* ONE MAJOR FACTOR FOR Q3 LOSS IS HARDENING OF BOND YIELDS

* GROWTH IN RETAIL LOANS CONTINUES TO BE ROBUST

* SLIPPAGE IN Q3 258.36 BILLION RUPEES

* Q3 IS DISAPPOINTING BUT GOING FORWARD THERE IS A LOT OF OPTIMISM

* BAD LOAN ADDITIONS HAVE DEFINITELY PEAKED

* 90 PERCENT OF THE BAD LOAN ADDITIONS IN Q3 WERE FROM WATCH LIST

* WATCH LIST FOR POTENTIAL TROUBLED LOANS AT 108.34 BILLION RUPEES AS ON DATE

* HAS LOAN EXPOSURE OF 780 BILLION RUPEES TO BORROWERS ORDERED BY CENTRAL BANKS FOR BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* EXPECT RESOLUTIONS BY APRIL FOR BORROWERS IN CENTRAL BANK‘S FIRST LIST FOR BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS, HAS EXPOSURE OF 440 BILLION RUPEES TO THOSE COS

* HAS PROVIDED FOR ALMOST 60 PERCENT FOR BORROWERS IN BANKRUPTCY COURT

* STRESSED ASSETS PORTFOLIO IS CONSISTENTLY COMING DOWN AND WILL COME DOWN FURTHER

* 14 PERCENT OF LOANS ARE ON BASE RATE, DOESN‘T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM POSSIBLE RBI RULE CHANGE

* EXPECTS INTEREST INCOME TO IMPROVE, LOOKING AT BETTER MARGINS IN FY19