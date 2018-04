BRIEF-India's SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank - ET Now Citing Sources

April 12 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* SEBI SEEKS ALL KEY DOCUMENTS ON BOARD DECISIONS PERTAINING TO VIDEOCON GROUP - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* SEBI SEEKS TO KNOW STANCE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON DECISIONS LINKED TO VIDEOCON GROUP - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* PRIMA FACIE SEBI SUSPECTS LISTING AGREEMENT DISCLOSURE VIOLATIONS BY CHANDA KOCHHAR - ET NOW CITING SOURCES