BRIEF-India's SEBI To Grant Certain Temporary Relaxations From Regulatory Provisions On Rights Issuances

April 21 (Reuters) -

* INDIA SECURITIES REGULATOR SAYS DECIDED TO GRANT CERTAIN TEMPORARY RELAXATIONS FROM REGULATORY PROVISIONS ON RIGHTS ISSUANCES BY LISTED ENTITIES

* SEBI- THRESHOLD FOR MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION REQUIREMENTS FOR A RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM EXISTING 90% TO 75% OF OFFER SIZE

* SEBI- RELAXED CERTAIN ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS TO EXPAND THE UNIVERSE OF LISTED ENTITIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF FAST TRACK RIGHTS ISSUANCES

* SEBI- RELAXATIONS ARE APPLICABLE TO RIGHT ISSUES THAT OPEN ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]