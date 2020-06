June 23 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* SAYS DECIDED TO RELAX PRICING METHODOLOGY FOR PREFERENTIAL ISSUES BY LISTED COS HAVING STRESSED ASSETS

* DECIDED TO EXEMPT ALLOTTEES OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUES FROM OPEN OFFER OBLIGATIONS IN PREFERENTIAL ISSUE CASES BY LISTED COS WITH STRESSED ASSETS

* SAYS ELIGIBLE LISTED COMPANIES' PREFERENTIAL ISSUE TO BE MADE TO PERSONS/ENTITIES THAT ARE NOT PART OF PROMOTER OR PROMOTER GROUP Source text: (bit.ly/316Wlrn)