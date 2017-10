Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shopper’s Stop Ltd:

* Sept quarter loss 218.1 million rupees versus profit of 106.9 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 8.38 billion rupees versus 9.54 billion rupees last year

* Says Q2 was subdued owing to stock, supply challenges due to GST implementation ‍​

* Says Q2 exceptional item is 337.9 million rupees ‍​

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 83.3 million rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2xoXmcN

Further company coverage: