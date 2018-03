March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 22.67 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 420 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 17.59 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 20.64 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 24.10 BILLION RUPEES

* SHREE RENUKA SUGARS - EXCEPTIONAL ITEM INCLUDES PROVISIONS FOR LOANS GIVEN TO CERTAIN INDIAN, OVERSEAS UNITS; BELIEVES RECOVERIES UNCERTAIN Source text: bit.ly/2FMefW2 Further company coverage: