July 31 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* June quarter profit 4.49 billion rupees

* Shriram transport finance company ltd consensus forecast for june quarter profit was 4.06 billion rupees

* June quarter total revenue 28.99 billion rupees

* Profit in june quarter last year was 3.74 billion rupees; total revenue was 26.87 billion rupees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: