April 13 (Reuters) -

* INDIA TO ISSUE SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS, APPLICATIONS TO BE ACCEPTED FROM APRIL 16-20 - FINMIN ON TWITTER

* INDIA’S SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS TO BE TRADABLE ON STOCK EXCHANGES WITHIN FORTNIGHT OF ISSUANCE ON DATE AS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY CENBANK - FINMIN ON TWITTER

* INDIA’S SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS ACQUIRED BY BANKS TO BE COUNTED AS PART OF THEIR STATUTORY LIQUIDITY RATIO - FINMIN ON TWITTER