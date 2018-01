BRIEF-India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Dec Qtr Consol PAT Rises

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX 1.05 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.05 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL PAT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 672.1 MILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 11.29 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 50 BILLION RUPEES DURING FY 2018-19‍​

* TO ISSUE COMMERCIAL PAPERS WORTH UP TO 100 BILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS (INCLUDING BONDS) WORTH UP TO 50 BILLION RUPEES OUTSTANDING AT ANY POINT DURING FY 2018-19‍​

* CFO KISHORE LODHA RESIGNS Source text - bit.ly/2mEHO0m Further company coverage: