BRIEF-India's SRS Real Infrastructure CFO ‍Vishal Maheshwari resigns

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd:

* Says ‍Vishal Maheshwari resigns as CFO​

Source text - This is to inform that Mr. Vishal Maheshwari has resigned from the position of CFO of the Company w.e.f 31st October, 2017. Further, due to changes in Composition of Board of Directors, the following Key Managerial Personnel have been authorized for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the Stock Exchanges under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

