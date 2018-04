April 16 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* SAYS CO GETS REPEAT ORDER OF 41,000 CARAVAN WHEELS FROM EUROPE

* ORDER COMPRISES OF ABOUT 41,000 STEEL WHEELS TO BE SHIPPED FROM CHENNAI PLANT

* CO EXPECTED TO CLOSE SOME MORE EXPORT ORDERS WITH ANOTHER EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS IN NEAR FUTURE