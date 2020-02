Feb 7 (Reuters) - Strides Pharma Science Ltd:

* STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LTD - TO ACQUIRE 18 ANDAS FROM PHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC

* STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LTD - STRIDES WILL ALSO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MARKETING RIGHTS FOR LEVOTHYROXINE SODIUM TABLETS

* STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LTD - DEAL FOR $6.1 MILLION