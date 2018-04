April 12 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd:

* GETS USFDA APPROVAL FOR CYPROHEPTADINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

* PRODUCT WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT ORAL DOSAGE FACILITY AT BANGALORE

* PRODUCT WILL BE MARKETED BY STRIDES PHARMA INC IN U.S MARKET

* SAYS DRUG IS INDICATED TO RELIEVE ALLERGY SYMPTOMS Source text - bit.ly/2GUG4J2 Further company coverage: