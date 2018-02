Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 3.65 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 14.72 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 9.12 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 66.54 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 79.25 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS CONSOL EXCEPTIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QUARTER 5.13 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: