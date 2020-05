May 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PAT 4 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.36 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE/SHARE

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 81.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 71.64 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: