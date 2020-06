BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-Quarter Consol Net Profit Slumps

June 11 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 545.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.13 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 8.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.42 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* REMUNERATION TO EMPLOYEES CUT BETWEEN 15% AND 35% DUE TO COVID

* IN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CHAIRMAN VOLUNTARILY REDUCED REMUNERATION BY 50%

* NO FINAL DIVIDEND IS PROPOSED

* CHAIRMAN, MD & JOINT MD VOLUNTARILY WAIVED COMMISSION PAYABLE TO THEM FOR FY 2020-2021