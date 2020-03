BRIEF-India's Suven Pharma Says Lockdown Causing Shortage Of Raw Materials

March 25 (Reuters) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* INDIA LOCKDOWN DUE TO COVID HAS CAUSED A SHORTAGE OF RAW MATERIALS

* LOCKDOWN HAS PREVENTED COMPANY FROM BEING ABLE TO EXPORT FINISHED PRODUCTS

* GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AT SEAPORTS, AIRPORTS ARE NOT OPERATING TO INSPECT, CLEAR FINISHED GOODS

* THERE WILL LIKELY BE SUPPLY, SHIPMENT, PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS WHICH IMPACT SUVEN

* IN CONTACT WITH GLOBAL SUPPLIERS TO STAY AHEAD OF ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT TO DELIVERY OF GOODS INTO SUVEN FACILITIES