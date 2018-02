Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swaraj Automotives Ltd:

* GOT FINAL ORDER FROM SEBI IN MATTER OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH REQUIREMENT OF MINIMUM PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING BY LISTED COMPANIES

* SAYS ‍RESULTING TO SEBI'S FINAL ORDER, FREEZE ON SHAREHOLDING OF PROMOTER NOW STAND CANCEL​