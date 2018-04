BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Rises 4.5 Pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 69.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 66.08 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 67.98 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 320.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 296.42 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND 1:1 BONUS SHARE ISSUE

* WITH REVENUE GROWTH IMPROVING, AND DIGITAL BUSINESS SCALING UP, CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO REMAIN IN STABLE RANGE