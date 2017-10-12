FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 12, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services

* Sept quarter consol net profit 64.46 billion rupees versus 65.86 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 63.06 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 7 rupees per share‍​

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 305.41 billion rupees versus 292.84 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross employee addition of 15,868 employees

* Sept quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.3 percent

* Sept quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1 ; 6 clients each added in $50 million +, $20 million+ and $10 million+ revenue bands Source text: (bit.ly/2geemiw) Further company coverage:

