May 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS APRIL DOMESTIC SALES OF TATA COMMERCIAL AND PASSENGER VEHICLES AT 53,511 UNITS, UP 86 PERCENT

* SAYS APRIL DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SALES OF 36,276 UNITS, UP 126 PERCENT

* SAYS APRIL DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 17,235 UNITS, UP 34 PERCENT

* SAYS APRIL SALES FROM EXPORTS WERE 3,010 UNITS, UP 41 PERCENT