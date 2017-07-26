FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Motors launches range of commercial vehicles in Philippines
July 26, 2017 / 6:55 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors launches range of commercial vehicles in Philippines

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with launch of its range of commercial vehicles

* Says partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines

* To start supply of CV brands Tata Prima range of tractor trailers & tippers, LPT range of LMH trucks, SFC 407, mini trucks range of Ace, Super Ace Source text - [Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with the launch of its range of commercial vehicles Key highlights: * Partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as the official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines * Complete range of commercial vehicles include - the New Prima Heavy truck platform, an entire range of Heavy Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles, Mini Trucks, Pickups and Buses]

Further company coverage:

