16 days ago
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
July 31, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd

* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 6 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 77.47 billion rupees versus 71.67 billion rupees last year

* Says total headcount at 115,980 in quarter

* Says Q1 active client count stood at 864; adds 21 active clients q-o-q

* Says Q1 IT attrition (LTM) at 17 percent versus 21 percent last year

* Says Q1 IT utilization at 77 percent versus 78 percent last year Source text - bit.ly/2tWv37F Further company coverage:

