April 30 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 8.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.33 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 94.90 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 88.92 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE

* DEMAND TRACTION SEEN THROUGH THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 19-20 HAS REVERSED IN Q4