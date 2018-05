BRIEF-India's Trent March-Qtr Profit More Than Halves

May 3 (Reuters) - Trent Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 116.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 252.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.29 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.48 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDEDDIVIDEND OF 1.15 RUPEES PER SHARE

* TRENT - APPROVED ENABLING RESOLUTION FOR RAISING FUNDS, THROUGH ISSUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER, UP TO 2 BILLION RUPEES TO REFINANCE EXISTING BORROWINGS

* APPROVES RAISING OF FUNDS BY ISSUE OF NCDS UP TO AN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5 BILLION RUPEES