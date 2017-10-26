FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's United Spirits Sept-qtr profit rises about 86 pct
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 26, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-India's United Spirits Sept-qtr profit rises about 86 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Spirits Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 825 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 883.3 million rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 62.15 billion rupees versus 60.17 billion rupees last year

* Expect impact of highway ban to continue to decrease and business to normalize by end of Q3

* Expect net adverse impact of GST on co's margins to be moderate in this FY Source text: bit.ly/2yLDK6B Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
