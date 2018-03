March 28 (Reuters) - Varroc Engineering Ltd:

* VARROC ENGINEERING LTD FILES FOR IPO ‍​- FILING

* VARROC ENGINEERING IPO CONSISTS OF 18.5 MILLION SHARES ON OFFER

* BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL Source text - bit.ly/2GimRVC Further company coverage: