May 3 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 186.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 45.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 11.22 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 10.51 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS NEW UNIT AT NAWAL PARASI, UNDER VARUN BEVERAGES (NEPAL) STARTED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION FROM MAY 2